Bangladesh Bank, SFIL sign deal to boost export oriented industries

Strategic Finance & Investments Limited (SFIL) on Monday signed a participation agreement with Bangladesh Bank under the refinance scheme for green products and technology developments of export-oriented industries.

Bangladesh Bank General Manager Khandaker Morshed Millat and SFIL Managing Director & CEO Irteza Ahmed Khan signed the agreement on behalf of the respective organisations.

Bangladesh Bank Deputy General Manager Chowdhury Liakat Ali, Amitabh Chakraborty, JD Mohammad Delowar Hossain, AMM Towhidur Rashid and Bangladesh Bank Sustainable Finance Department DD Juwel Majumder, and SFIL Deputy Managing Director Tamim Marzan Huda, SAVP & Branch in-Charge Imran Parvez, AVP (Corporate Finance & SME) Emon Ahmed Khan were present at the event.