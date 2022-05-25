Bangladesh Bank Officers Welfare Council, Dhaka, gets new panel 

Bangladesh Bank Officers' Welfare Council, Dhaka (BBOWCD) has elected its new panel.

An event was held to welcome the members of the latest BBOWCD body at the Jahangir Alam Conference Hall of Bangladesh Bank on Tuesday.

BB Deputy Governor Kazi Sayedur Rahman was the chief guest on the occasion, reads a press release issued in this regard.

Kazi Sayedur Rahman, addressing the event, called upon the administration as well as the newly elected council to work towards empowering the central bank officials to meet the challenges of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

Council members Sirajul Islam, Obaidul Haque, GM Makshuda Begum and Abul Kalam also spoke on the occasion.

At the beginning of the ceremony, the outgoing council was bid farewell and the newly elected panel was welcomed.

