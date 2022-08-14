Bangladesh Bank, MRDI distribute water tanks among 425 families in Sundarbans 

Some 425 families have been supplied with water tanks for their homestead in a bid to ensure a healthy life and decent living for marginalised women of the Sundarbans.



This activity is a part of an initiative of Management and Resources Development Initiative (MRDI) with support from the Bangladesh Bank's disaster management and social responsibility fund, said a press release.



Speaking at the event MRDI Executive Director Hasibur Rahman said, "Women of the community are now empowered and skilled to support their families through different CSR initiatives in the remote villages. Now they are capable of contributing a substantial portion of the cost of the water tank, which was a far cry a few years back."



Bangladesh Bank Sustainable Finance Department General Manager Khondker Morshed Millat said, "Bangladesh Bank is financing different projects from this fund to help the marginalized communities to improve their standard of living."



"We want to support the people of the remote Sundarbans villages with provision of safe water to save their life and improve their health. We hope this will be a good example aiming to break the vicious cycle of poverty and poor health", he added.



Among others, MRDI officials, Presidents and Secretaries of three local associations, along with the members, were present at the event.

