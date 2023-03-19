Bangladesh Bank, Mercantile Bank sign agreement on loan disbursement

Mercantile Bank Limited signed a participatory agreement with Bangladesh Bank for a Tk5,000 crore loan disbursement scheme under Green Transformation Fund (GTF) on 16 March.

The refinancing scheme targeting export-oriented and production-based industries was signed at the Bangladesh Bank headquarters in Dhaka, a press release reads.

In presence of Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor of Bangladesh Bank, Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of Mercantile Bank and Chowdhury Liaquat Ali, director of the Sustainable Finance Department of Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, according to the release.

Deputy Governor Kazi Saidur Rahman and Executive Director Khurshid Alam from Bangladesh Bank, Shamim Ahmed, head of Sustainable Finance Unit & CRMD of Mercantile Bank along with other senior officials from both organizations were also present at the signing ceremony.