Bangladesh Bank, Janata Bank sign agreement

Bangladesh Bank and Janata Bank Limited signed a participation agreement on Thursday (16 March 16) at the Jahangir Alam Conference Hall of Bangladesh Bank's head office.

The agreement was signed to provide investment facilities in export and production-oriented industries under Bangladesh Bank's Green Transformation Fund, said a press release.

In the presence of Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rauf Talukdar, Janata Bank Limited's MD & CEO Bir Muktijodha Md Abduch Chalam Azad and Bangladesh Bank's Sustainable Finance Department Director Chowdhury Liaquat Ali signed the agreement on behalf of their respective institutions.

Among others, Deputy Governor of Bangladesh Bank Kazi Saidur Rahman, Executive Director Khurshid Alam and DMD of Janata Bank Limited. Senior officials of both institutions including Md Abdullah Al Mamun were present.