Bangladesh Bank declares MTB a top sustainable bank in the country

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) has been honored as one of the top ten sustainable banks in Bangladesh by the Central Bank of Bangladesh, reflecting its commendable performance in 2023.

This prestigious recognition, awarded by the Sustainable Finance Department (SFD) of Bangladesh Bank, highlights MTB's dedication to sustainable business practices and its significant contributions to ethical banking, transparency, and green initiatives.

Bangladesh Bank's rating is based on five key indicators: Sustainable Finance, CSR Activities, Green Refinance, Core Banking Sustainability and Banking Service Coverage. MTB's consistent performance across these areas underscores its commitment to environmental stewardship and social responsibility. Notably, MTB had also been recognized in the top ten sustainable banks' list in 2020, reaffirming its ongoing leadership in this crucial sector.

"This recognition is a testament to MTB's unwavering dedication to sustainable banking," said Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of MTB. "We are proud to contribute to a greener future for Bangladesh and empower our communities through impactful CSR programs."

MTB's consistent ranking among Bangladesh's top sustainable banks reflects its dedication to creating a positive and lasting impact. This award adds to the Bank's growing list of accolades from prestigious local and international institutions, solidifying MTB's position as a frontrunner in sustainable banking practices.