Bangladesh Bank, Brac Bank organise awareness programme on FX clearing through RTGS

Corporates

Press Release
06 February, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 09:29 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Bank, Brac Bank organise awareness programme on FX clearing through RTGS

Press Release
06 February, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 06 February, 2023, 09:29 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The Bangladesh Bank and BRAC Bank have jointly organised an awareness programme about Automated Foreign Currency (FC) Clearing through the RTGS System.

Bangladesh Bank initiated the session by presenting key features of automated FC clearing in the RTGS system and exchanging views with the customers who avail of the RTGS transaction service and bankers who cater the service, reads a press release.  

Md Mezbaul Haque, executive director, Bangladesh Bank, was the chief guest at the programme held at Gulshan Shooting Club in Dhaka on Sunday (5 February).

Selim RF Hussain, managing director & CEO, BRAC Bank; Md Motasem Billah, director, Payment Systems Department, Bangladesh Bank; Md Sabbir Hossain, Deputy Managing Director & COO, BRAC Bank; representatives from sixty different banks and their clients were also present along with other BRAC Bank officials and its clients.

Md Khairul Anam, additional director, Payment Systems Department, Bangladesh Bank, made a presentation on Foreign Currency (FC) Clearing through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS).

Md Muniruzzaman Molla, head of Operations, and Jabedul Alam, head of Transaction Banking, BRAC Bank, made a presentation about RTGS service at BRAC Bank and the bank's internet banking solutions for corporate customers – CorpNet.

Abu Taher Mridha, head of Payments & Transactions, BRAC Bank, was also present.

At the programme, senior officials of Bangladesh Bank and BRAC Bank addressed queries of the customers and the RTGS managers of different banks regarding the operation of RTGS system, adds the release.

Bangladesh Bank introduced Automated FC Clearing through RTGS System from 4 September, 2022 replacing a paper-based system, which required the physical movement of instruments and officials, resulting in higher transaction costs and inconvenience.

Automated FC Clearing through RTGS System allows the real-time interbank transfer of the US Dollar, Great Britain Pound, Euro, Canadian Dollar and Japanese Yen.

Welcoming the payment automation initiative of Bangladesh Bank, Selim RF Hussain said: "Launch of RTGS System is a significant step towards digitalisation of payment system in Bangladesh. The initiative complements the Digital Bangladesh vision of the government."

Thanking the Bangladesh Bank for introducing foreign currency clearing through RTGS, he said that this initiative enables a safe, cost-saving, time-saving, and efficient interbank payment system.

"It opens up a new horizon in the payment ecosystem, facilitating instant settlement of large value and time-critical payments. It will bring speed and vigour to trade and commerce and contribute to economic growth," he further said.

Apart from this event in Dhaka, earlier the Bangladesh Bank organised awareness programmes in divisional cities, including Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna and Sylhet.

 

 

Banking

Bangladesh Bank / BRAC Bank / RTGS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Get your partner a lovely present this Valentine's Day

11h | Brands
Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

Pottery Wheel Craft Kit: A creative outlet for little hands

11h | Brands
Say it with Colours

Say it with Colours

1d | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Who will survive? Adani or Hindenburg?

Who will survive? Adani or Hindenburg?

2h | TBS Stories
James Gunn’s 8-10-year plan for the DC Universe

James Gunn’s 8-10-year plan for the DC Universe

2h | TBS Entertainment
LC issues lead to severe shortage of surgical equipment

LC issues lead to severe shortage of surgical equipment

5h | TBS Insight
Stage plays are going on in the digital age

Stage plays are going on in the digital age

10h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Leepu realised his love for cars from a young age and for the last 40 years, he has transformed, designed and customised hundreds of cars. Photo: Collected
Panorama

'I am not crazy about cars anymore': Nizamuddin Awlia Leepu

2
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington, U.S., September 4, 2018. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo
Economy

IMF approves $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh, calls for ambitious reforms

3
Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL
Banking

Belal Ahmed new acting chairman of SIBL

4
Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane
Infrastructure

Fund cut as Dhaka's fast-track transit projects on slow spending lane

5
Photo: Collected
Startups

ShopUp secures $30m debt financing to boost expansion, supply chain

6
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'