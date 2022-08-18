Bangladesh Bank, BRAC Bank jointly start training programme for new entrepreneurs

BRAC Bank has formally launched intensive training for the second batch of promising business owners under the Entrepreneurship Development Programme of Bangladesh Bank.

Bangladesh Bank has taken the lead in this capacity-building initiative under the Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP) to groom the up-and-coming entrepreneurs in the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) sector, reads a press release.

The unique training initiative titled 'Entrepreneurship Development Programme' for the second batch was formally inaugurated at a ceremony at BRAC Bank head office in Dhaka on 17 August, reads a press release.

BRAC Bank will host the month-long training for 25 CMSME entrepreneurs at its premises with resource persons from Bangladesh Bank. The training programme is aimed at facilitating potential business owners in developing and honing entrepreneurial and managerial skills to expand and sustain their businesses.

The programme is funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB) and managed by SEIP Project, SME and Special Programmes Department of Bangladesh Bank.

Mohammad Arifuzzaman, chief project coordinator and additional director; Mohammad Zahid Iqbal, joint director, SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank; and Chowdhury Moinul Islam, deputy managing director & CAMLCO; Akhteruddin Mahmood, head of Human Resources; Indrajit Sur, head of Emerging Corporate, BRAC Bank, were also present.

Commenting on the initiative, Chowdhury Moinul Islam, deputy managing director & CAMLCO, BRAC Bank, said: "As an SME-focused bank, BRAC Bank always emphasises on ensuring easy access to finance for new entrepreneurs. We also arrange intensive training to help them run their business smoothly. This training shows our strong commitment to grassroots entrepreneurship development in the country."

"We think this training will provide necessary skillsets to help the businessmen expand their businesses and accelerate growth. We think this pro-business initiative of the Bangladesh Bank will amplify the country's economic momentum. We thank Bangladesh Bank for assigning us the responsibility to be the organizer of this important and worthwhile training initiative," he added.