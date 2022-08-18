Bangladesh Bank, BRAC Bank jointly start training programme for new entrepreneurs

Corporates

TBS Report
18 August, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2022, 08:49 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Bank, BRAC Bank jointly start training programme for new entrepreneurs

TBS Report
18 August, 2022, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 18 August, 2022, 08:49 pm
Bangladesh Bank, BRAC Bank jointly start training programme for new entrepreneurs

BRAC Bank has formally launched intensive training for the second batch of promising business owners under the Entrepreneurship Development Programme of Bangladesh Bank.

Bangladesh Bank has taken the lead in this capacity-building initiative under the Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP) to groom the up-and-coming entrepreneurs in the cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises (CMSMEs) sector, reads a press release. 

The unique training initiative titled 'Entrepreneurship Development Programme' for the second batch was formally inaugurated at a ceremony at BRAC Bank head office in Dhaka on 17 August, reads a press release. 

BRAC Bank will host the month-long training for 25 CMSME entrepreneurs at its premises with resource persons from Bangladesh Bank. The training programme is aimed at facilitating potential business owners in developing and honing entrepreneurial and managerial skills to expand and sustain their businesses. 

The programme is funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB) and managed by SEIP Project, SME and Special Programmes Department of Bangladesh Bank. 

Mohammad Arifuzzaman, chief project coordinator and additional director; Mohammad Zahid Iqbal, joint director, SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank; and Chowdhury Moinul Islam, deputy managing director & CAMLCO; Akhteruddin Mahmood, head of Human Resources; Indrajit Sur, head of Emerging Corporate, BRAC Bank, were also present. 

Commenting on the initiative, Chowdhury Moinul Islam, deputy managing director & CAMLCO, BRAC Bank, said: "As an SME-focused bank, BRAC Bank always emphasises on ensuring easy access to finance for new entrepreneurs. We also arrange intensive training to help them run their business smoothly. This training shows our strong commitment to grassroots entrepreneurship development in the country."  

"We think this training will provide necessary skillsets to help the businessmen expand their businesses and accelerate growth. We think this pro-business initiative of the Bangladesh Bank will amplify the country's economic momentum. We thank Bangladesh Bank for assigning us the responsibility to be the organizer of this important and worthwhile training initiative," he added.

 

BRAC Bank / Bangladesh Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We will be facing massive, recurring challenges in the coming years no matter what. Photo: Reuters

Holes in the recession story

8h | Panorama
Illustration: Bloomberg

What nonmonogamy can teach moonlighters and job jugglers

7h | Pursuit
The members of BracU Dichari in Poland for the ERL Championship Round. Photo: Courtesy

BracU Dichari: A Bangladeshi robotics team on the world stage

9h | Pursuit
FundedNext aims to provide funds to traders with the best possible trading experience and to maximise the opportunity to unleash their true potential. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

FundedNext: A global prop-trading firm built by a Bangladeshi youth

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Are elephants on the verge of extinction in Bangladesh?

Are elephants on the verge of extinction in Bangladesh?

10m | Videos
BM Depot fire: Uncertainty grips RMG exporters over payment for burnt goods

BM Depot fire: Uncertainty grips RMG exporters over payment for burnt goods

1h | Videos
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

3h | Videos
Nutritious food for mother

Nutritious food for mother

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

3
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

6
Banks limited to profit highest Tk1 per dollar
Economy

Banks limited to profit highest Tk1 per dollar