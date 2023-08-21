Bangladesh Bank, Bank Asia award certificates to 26 SME entrepreneurs

Bank Asia Limited in association with the Bangladesh Bank organised a certificate awarding ceremony for 26 SME entrepreneurs in Cox's Bazar recently.

The certificates were handed over among the participants in the concluding ceremony of a month-long training programme, reads a press release.

Some potential entrepreneurs have received loans to run their businesses smoothly.

Md Nazrul Islam, additional director (Credit Guarantee Dept.) at the Bangladesh Bank was the chief guest in the programme.

Mohammad Jahid Iqbal, Joint Director (SMESPD) the Bangladesh Bank, Shaminoor Rahman, Head of MSME, Bank Asia Ltd were the special guests. M Eshamul Arephin, Head of Bank Asia Institute for Training & Development, presided over the programme. Iqbal Hossain, Co-Trainer of SEIP and Rajib Dhar, Head of Cox's bazar branch of Bank Asia were also present.

The programme was funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB) and managed by the Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP) of SME and Special Programmes Department at the Bangladesh Bank.