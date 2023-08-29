Bangladesh Bank awards BRAC Bank as a top sustainable bank

BRAC Bank is again in the limelight as it is named as one of Bangladesh's top sustainable banks for the third consecutive year.

Bangladesh Bank, the country's central bank, conferred this coveted recognition on BRAC Bank as part of its Sustainability Rating of 2022, reads a press release.

The commendation traces back to the efforts initiated in 2020 by the central bank's Sustainable Finance Department (SFD). The SFD has been diligently highlighting and applauding the achievements of banks and financial institutions based on their outstanding contribution in key areas. These areas encompass sustainable finance, green refinance, corporate social responsibility, and core banking sustainability.

The ceremonial award presentation took place in Dhaka on Tuesday (29 August), where BRAC Bank's Deputy Managing Director & Head of Corporate Banking Tareq Refat Ullah Khan received the award from Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder.

The occasion also saw the distinguished presence of Nurun Nahar, deputy governor; Chowdhury Liakat Ali, director, Sustainable Finance Department, Bangladesh Bank; and Ekram Kabir, head of Communications, BRAC Bank.