Bangladesh Bank and Mercantile Bank sign Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund agreement

Mercantile Bank Limited has signed an agreement with Bangladesh Bank to participate in the Export Facilitation Pre-finance Fund (EFPF) of Tk100 billlion formed by the Bangladesh Bank at the conference hall of the central bank on 30 January, said a press release.

In presence of Bangladesh Bank Governor Abdur Rouf Talukder, Mercantile Bank Managing Director and CEO Md Quamrul Islam Chowdhury and Maksuda Begum, director of Banking Regulation and Policy Division, Bangladesh Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Shamim Ahmed, SVP and Head of CRMD, Mercantile Bank along with other officials from both the organisations were also present in the signing ceremony.