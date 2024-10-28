Bangladesh Bank and Commercial Bank of Ceylon discuss collaboration for financial sector resilience

In a significant discussion following the IMF and World Bank Annual Meeting, Dr. Ahsan H. Mansur, Governor of Bangladesh Bank, along with Dr. Md. Habibur Rahman, Deputy Governor, engaged in high-level talks with Mr. Sharhan Muhseen, Chairman, and Mr. Sanath Manatunge, Global Managing Director of Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC. The meeting focused on exchanging insights into Bangladesh's macroeconomic challenges and exploring opportunities for growth.

The discussions focused on collaborative measures to bolster Bangladesh's financial sector by enhancing banking sector resilience, maintaining sustainable foreign exchange reserves, and advancing economic reforms. The representatives from Sri Lanka reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening economic cooperation and shared strategies to help Bangladesh navigate its financial challenges. They also discussed leveraging Sri Lanka's experience and resources to support Bangladesh's growth and development in the financial sector.