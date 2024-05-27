Bangladesh Arts Olympiad 2024 ends with a festive two-day-long exhibition

27 May, 2024, 03:15 pm
Bangladesh Arts Olympiad 2024 ends with a festive two-day-long exhibition

Organised by Super Kids Initiatives, the olympiad is the Bangladesh chapter of the 7th Arts Olympiad which is set to take place in June 2025 in the United States.

27 May, 2024, 03:15 pm
Photos: Courtesy
Photos: Courtesy

The exhibition took place at Abinta Gallery of Fine Arts, located in Uttar Badda, Dhaka on Friday and Saturday (24-25 May). It showcased top 50 arts, selected from nearly 700 submissions. 

At the closing ceremony, five arts were announced winners that will represent Bangladesh at the global stage.

Washington-based International Child Art Foundation hosts the international event. A distinguished panel of judges will select the global winners, who will be invited as 'Official Delegates' representing their school communities.

"We are glad that we pulled off the long process of the competition, selection and exhibition. Our winners will represent Bangladesh in the main event in 2025. It's very exciting. I wish them Good Luck!", said Tanzil Hasan, the Founder and CEO of Super Kids Initiatives.

This year, the theme of the olympiad was 'My favourite sports or sports of Bangladesh.' Children aged between 8 to 12 were eligible for the primary submission.

Sreemoye Basak, a student of class six from Pabna was awarded the first prize. Her art depicted a lively scene of a football match where Bangladesh women football team is seen playing against India.

Md. Hamim-uz-zaman from Bogura placed second for his art of a neighbourhood cricket match. Prarthana Mondal of Dhaka won the third prize for her vivid art of boat racing. Dinajpur's Arisa Hossain and Dhaka's Ahnaf Ohi Tajdid secured fourth and fifth respectively.

Super Kid Initiatives is a platform that works to make child education easier, more attractive and more effective. Promoting Art and creativity is one of their signature initiatives.

