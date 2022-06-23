Bangladesh Art Week’s live auction begins Friday  

Bangladesh Art Week’s live auction begins Friday  

Bangladesh Art Week has announced its third live auction titled "Ora Egarojon."

The auction will be held both virtually and physically at the Dhaka Gallery in Gulshan.

The initiative will feature both renowned and young local and foreign artists, reads a press release issued in this regard.  

The in-person event is "by invitation" only, however, registered bidders can take part at the auction online, which will be live-streamed on Facebook.

Eminent senior banker Anis A Khan will conduct the auction. 

The event encompasses sculptures, photographs, mixed media constructions, site-specific installations, works on paper, sculptural Furniture and animation presentations.

Curated by Bangladesh Art Week founder Niharika Momtaz, 11 members of this group have exhibited in prestigious events including Venice Biennale, Dhaka Art Summit, Goethe Institute, and Alliance Francis Dhaka.

These invited artists represent the burgeoning, vibrant, socially conscious and bold community of artists that live and work throughout Bangladesh, added the release.

As well as the artists' considerable facility with materials, their strength emerges through the diverse forms of representation that their work encompasses; whilst reflecting their own distinct perceptions of a unique geographical environment.

Bangladesh Art Week provides an unrivalled opportunity to view and buy original artworks and its convivial virtual atmosphere provides the perfect setting in which to engage with the curator and exhibitors, who offer specialist knowledge for new and experienced collectors. 

The auction brings in a combination of artists which is very rarely done in any other art event in Bangladesh and this event stands as a groundbreaking one in the art industry. 

The participants for this year's auction are -- Shireen Jawad, singer and musician, Lala Rukh Selim, sculptor, Habiba Nowrosh, photographer, Dinar Sultana Putul - soft sculpture, Shuborna - print maker, Fareha Zeba, print maker, Sara Hossain, animator, Nasima Haque Mitu, sculptor, Asma Akber, visual artist, Nabila Nawrin, architect and furniture designer, Promiti Hossain, visual artist.

Bangladesh Art Week, the voice of Bangladesh's art industry, provides a platform for emerging and established artists to showcase their artwork within an international context.

Any updates related to the event are available at – https://www.facebook.com/bangladeshartweek/ and https://www.instagram.com/bangladesh.art.week/?hl=en 
 

