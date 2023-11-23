Bangladesh Army and Canadian University of Bangladesh sign MoU

On November 22, 2023, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Bangladesh Army and CUB. The ceremony was attended by The chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP (BAR), OSP, ndu, psc, PhD, and Chairman of the CUB Board of Trustees Dr Chowdhury Nafeez Sarafat.

In addition, all PSOs of the Army Headquarters, directors of various departments, military officers and faculty and staff of CUB attended the ceremony.

The signing of the MoU with a prestigious institution like the Bangladesh Army is a significant milestone for CUB. As a result, the door to cooperation in higher education has been opened between the two institutions. Through the signing of the MoU, members of the Bangladesh Army will receive special benefits in the areas of higher education and research at CUB.

The signing ceremony was organized jointly by the Directorate of Education and the Directorate of Military Training of the Bangladesh Army. On behalf of the Bangladesh Army, Director of Directorate of Education Brigadier General Md Rezaul Islam, PSC, PhD and on behalf of CUB, Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Md Gias Uddin Ahasan signed the MoU.