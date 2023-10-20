Bangladesh Ansar-VDP observes Sheikh Russel Day

20 October, 2023, 07:35 pm
Bangladesh Ansar-VDP observes Sheikh Russel Day

The Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Force has celebrated Sheikh Russel Day 2023 in a grand manner.

On the occasion of the birthday of Sheikh Russell, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the day was celebrated on 18 October with due dignity, reads a press release.

The day was celebrated in all ranges, Ansar battalion, district, zone, VTC and upazila offices at the field level, including Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Force headquarters, Ansar and VDP academies.

Director General of Bangladesh Ansar Major General AKM Aminul Haque inaugurated the celebrations by placing a wreath at the portrait of Sheikh Russell at the headquarters at 09.15am.

At that time, Additional Director General of the force Brigadier General Khondkar Farid Hasan, Deputy Director General (Administration) Colonel Md Nazim Uddin, Deputy Director General (Operations) AKM Ziaul Alam and other managers and officers of various levels of the force were present.

