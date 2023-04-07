Bangladesh and Nagaland sign trade promotion MoU

The India-Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IBCCI) and the Business Association of Nagas (BAN) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance trade relations at Niathu Resort in Dimapur on Thursday (6 April).

The announcement was made by IBCCI President Abdul Matlub Ahmad during his meeting with Mongkum Jamir, President of BAN, after the signing of an MoU between the two organisations, reads a press release from BAN.

The MoU signed on the sidelines of the B20 Business Summit at Kohima will aim to facilitate the exchange of information, expertise and technology in the area of agriculture, food processing, bamboo, tourism, textiles, IT services, mineral and renewable energy.

The agreement will also promote bilateral trade and investment between Bangladesh and Nagaland, with both organizations providing the necessary assistance and support to their respective business communities, working together on joint projects and initiatives, reducing trade barriers and improving market access for each other's goods and services.

IBCCI President, Abdul Matlub Ahmad reiterated the Bangladeshi government's support for mutual import-export of agri-based and other resources and suggested a direct Sylhet-Dimapur flight.