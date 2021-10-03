Bangladesh ambassador visit Janata Exchange Company, SRL in Italy

Corporates

TBS Report
03 October, 2021, 06:10 pm
Last modified: 03 October, 2021, 06:13 pm

Bangladesh ambassador to Italy Md Shameem Ahsan on 29 September visit Janata Exchange Company, SRL in Italy's Milan city.

Mr. Manash Mitra, Economic Counsellor of the Embassy and Director, Board of Directors, Janata Exchange Company, Italy was present there, says a press release.

The manager of Janata Exchange Company, Milan branch warmly welcomed the ambassador.

The ambassador appreciated the laudable role of the Janata Bank Limited and for the dedicated services of the JEC despite challenges, the Ambassador assured all-out support and cooperation to expand the operation and visibility of the company in the coming days.

 

