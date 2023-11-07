Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) and Syngenta Bangladesh Limited signed a MoU for Sustainable Agriculture

Syngenta Bangladesh Limited, a leading agricultural company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) to foster collaboration in research, development, and technology transfer for Agriculture.

Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) and Syngenta Bangladesh Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance collaboration in research, development, and technology transfer for crop protection and seeds on 7 November 2023 at Gazipur Sadar, Gazipur. Dr. Md.Tariqul Islam, Director of Training and Communication, and Hedayet Ullah, Managing Director of Syngenta Bangl

adesh Limited signed the agreement on their behalf. Dr. Debasish Sarker, Director General of BARI, was the chief guest at the signing ceremony.

Other senior officials from both organizations including the Director of Business Sustainability & External Affairs from Syngenta Bangladesh and the Director of Research from BARI, were present, underlining the significance of this collaborative effort.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is designed to empower farmers, promote innovations, facilitate knowledge transfer & support sustainable agriculture to ensure food security. The MoU will assist both parties in strengthening their relationship through collaboration.

About Syngenta: Syngenta Bangladesh Limited is a leading agribusiness company in Bangladesh. It is a joint venture public limited company between Syngenta AG Switzerland and the Bangladesh Government through Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC).