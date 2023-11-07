Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) and Syngenta Bangladesh Limited signed a MoU for Sustainable Agriculture

Corporates

Press Release
07 November, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 04:53 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) and Syngenta Bangladesh Limited signed a MoU for Sustainable Agriculture

Press Release
07 November, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2023, 04:53 pm
Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) and Syngenta Bangladesh Limited signed a MoU for Sustainable Agriculture

Syngenta Bangladesh Limited, a leading agricultural company, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) to foster collaboration in research, development, and technology transfer for Agriculture.

Bangladesh Agricultural Research Institute (BARI) and Syngenta Bangladesh Limited signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to advance collaboration in research, development, and technology transfer for crop protection and seeds on 7 November 2023 at Gazipur Sadar, Gazipur. Dr. Md.Tariqul Islam, Director of Training and Communication, and Hedayet Ullah, Managing Director of Syngenta Bangl

adesh Limited signed the agreement on their behalf. Dr. Debasish Sarker, Director General of BARI, was the chief guest at the signing ceremony.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Other senior officials from both organizations including the Director of Business Sustainability & External Affairs from Syngenta Bangladesh and the Director of Research from BARI, were present, underlining the significance of this collaborative effort.

This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is designed to empower farmers, promote innovations, facilitate knowledge transfer & support sustainable agriculture to ensure food security. The MoU will assist both parties in strengthening their relationship through collaboration. 

About Syngenta: Syngenta Bangladesh Limited is a leading agribusiness company in Bangladesh. It is a joint venture public limited company between Syngenta AG Switzerland and the Bangladesh Government through Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC).

Syngenta Bangladesh Limited / BARI

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Flags are seen ahead of the Arab League Summit in Algiers, Algeria November 1, 2022. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina/File Photo

Pan-Arabism: The quest for Arab unity

6h | Panorama
The Dome of the Rock in the Old City of Jerusalem.

Exploring the difference between Judaism and Zionism

6h | Panorama
Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

Zionism, Holocaust guilt and the making of Israel

6h | Panorama
A timeline of Israel-Palestine

A timeline of Israel-Palestine

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

Why is the noisy Hong Kong quiet?

4h | TBS World
Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

Honda shows off its first electric bicycle

4h | Tech Talk
The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

The United States continues to increase its combat capabilities in the Middle East

21h | TBS World
Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

Are the West worried about the slogan ‘From river to sea, Palestine will be free’?

1d | TBS SPORTS