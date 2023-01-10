Bangla World Wide holds 2nd International Bengali Conference

The Bangla World Wide organised the Second International Bengali Conference on 6-8 January at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Center in Kolkata, reads a press release.

The Bangla World Wide was formed with the aim of officially recognising the various significant contributions of Bengali-speaking people spread all over the world.

Member of the Parliament Mohammad Ebadul Karim, Head of Interventional Hepatology Division of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Professor Dr Mamun Al Mahtab (Shwapnil), freedom fighter barrister Amirul Islam, freedom fighter Nasir Uddin Yusuf Bachchu, ex-chief justice of Calcutta High Court and former governor Shri Shyamal Sen, Justice Obaidul Hasan of the Supreme Court, Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Kolkata Andalib illiyas and Barrister Tanya Amir were present as special guests on the occasion.

Professor and Division Head of Interventional Hepatology Division, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University Dr Mamun Al Mahtab (Shwapnil) gave a welcome speech on the occasion.

Speaking as a special guest at the event, Mohammad Ebadul Karim thanked the organizers of the event-Bangla World Wide and respectfully remembered the sacrifices of the people of India in the war of independence in 1971. In his speech, he expressed hope to continue this friendly relationship between the two Bengals.

Bangladesh's renowned oncologist Major General Dr Md Azizul Islam, Prof Dr Md Ehteshamul Haque, Associate Professor Dr Sadia Sharmin and Dr Ali Nafisa spoke about the recent progress and awareness of various types of cancer in the conference.

Major General Dr Md Azizul Islam in his speech highlighted the significant role played by the Central Military Hospital of Bangladesh along with Bangladesh in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The function was presided over by Shri Chittatosh Mukherjee, former Chief Justice of Kolkata and Mumbai High Court, former Governor of Maharashtra and Karnataka and President of Bangla World Wide.