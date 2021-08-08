Bangamata’s birthday: Nagad disburses PM’s gifts to 2,000 women 

TBS Report
08 August, 2021, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 08 August, 2021, 05:33 pm

Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Ministry organised an event on Sunday at capital’s Osmani Memorial Auditorium

The Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent gifts to 2,000 distressed women across the country through mobile financial service Nagad marking the 91th birth anniversary of Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib.

Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Ministry organised an event on Sunday at capital's Osmani Memorial Auditorium where the Prime Minister joined virtually from the Ganabhaban.

Each beneficiary received BDT 2,000 from the Prime Minister where the fastest growing digital financial service Nagad bears the full cost and cash out charge, said a press release. 

In this case, each distressed woman has received Tk30 in addition to her Nagad account as a charge to cash out the sum.

Jatiyo Mohila Sangstha, a national women's organisation, under the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs has done all the work of determining and selecting the number of distressed women.

The entire Nagad family is proud to be associated with such an impressive initiative on Bangamata's birthday celebration, said Tanvir A Mishuk, Managing Director of Nagad. 

"Nagad has always been a people oriented company. Nagad has always partnered with the government in such projects. With such effort we are bringing marginalized people under digital financial service and helping the government to achieve the Digital Bangladesh goal.", he said.

Nagad was the partner with the government last year in the same event to distribute gifts on the birth anniversary of Bangamata.
 
In the event, Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Secretary Md Sayedul Islam gave the welcome speech where the State Minister Fazilatun Nessa Indira and Dhaka University Professor and 'Bangabandhu Chair' Dr Syed Anwar Hussain shed lights on the eventful life of Bangamata.

In the last one year, Nagad has set a unique precedent in the distribution of government allowances, grants and assistance. 

During this time, Nagad has distributed various assistance, grants and allowances to about three crore people
about eight crore times. 

