Bangabandhu Summit Squash Tournament’s final round begins

The tournament of 2023 is going to start on Friday morning at Army Squash Complex. From 1st July to 10th, 175 players from Gopalganj, Khagrachari, Chattogram, BKSP, Sylhet, Cumilla, and 20 clubs and institutions participated in the regional round, reads a press release.

A total of 70 winners of the regional round will participate in the final round in 9 groups tomorrow.

Engineer, Md Mozammel Hossain, Managing Director of Summit Power Limited and Brigadier General G M Quamrul Islam SPP (R) the Secretary-General will announce the inauguration of the final round by releasing balloons and unveiling the trophy.

Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation, Lt Col (Retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan MP and Presidium Member of, Bangladesh Awami League said, "This tournament has been arranged to produce quality players for the national team, to renaissance and spread the game."

Brigadier General Selim Akhter, Vice President of the Bangladesh Squash Federation will chair the inauguration ceremony while senior officials of Summit Power Limited, current and ex-squash players, and guardians will also be there.

The final round's groups are– Open (male), Open (female), Open (coach/marker), Boys (U-10, 10-15 years, 15-18 years), and Girls (U-10, 10-12 years, and 12-20 years).

The final match and prize-giving ceremony will be held at Army Squash Complex on 18 July, at 3 PM.

The Bangladesh Squash Racket Federation is the national federation for squash and is responsible for governing the sport in Bangladesh.

This federation was established in 1978. Lt Col (Retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan MP and Presidium Member, Bangladesh Awami League, is the President and Brigadier General G M Quamrul Islam, SPP (R) is the Secretary General of the Federation.

Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation has been arranging tournaments and many other activities to practice, spread and popularize the sport. Already a number of squash players have been developed by the federation.