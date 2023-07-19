Bangabandhu Summit Squash Tournament curtain falls

Corporates

Press Release
19 July, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 04:56 pm

Bangabandhu Summit Squash Tournament curtain falls

Press Release
19 July, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 19 July, 2023, 04:56 pm
Bangabandhu Summit Squash Tournament curtain falls

The curtain of The 'Bangabandhu Summit Squash Tournament 2023' has fallen today (Tuesday) with the grand prize-giving ceremony at Army Squash Complex.

The President of Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation and Presidium Member of Bangladesh Awami League Lt Col (Retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan MP was present there as the chief guest. While Latif Khan, Vice Chairman of Summit Group also present at the ceremony as the special guest, reads a press release. 

Earlier, the final round of the tournament started last Friday (14 July) morning at Army Squash Complex. A number of 175 players from Gopalganj, Khagrachari, Chattogram, BKSP, Sylhet, Cumilla and 20 clubs & institutions have participated in the Regional Round from 1st July to 10th. A total of 70 winners of the Regional Round have participated for the final round in 9 groups.

President of Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation, Lt Col (Retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan MP and Presidium Member, Bangladesh Awami League said, "By following a specific plan for the last three years, we have set a certain quality of Squash game. If we can continue this, we believe that we will also perform better on the international stage."

Vice Chairman of Summit Group Latif Khan said, "You (Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation) are continuing relentless hard work to promote, spread and popularize Squash in Bangladesh. Today's successful event is the result of your effort. I am very honored to be a part of this tournament through Summit Group's Corporate Social Responsibility."

After a tremendous fight, Shahadat (Bangladesh Army) became the champion from 'Open (male) Category' and Dipak (University of Dhaka) became the champion of the "Open (coach) Category". From the age groups, Runa Islam (Kalshi School) became the champion of 'U-12 Category' and Chandni (Uttara School) became the champion of 'U-20 Category'. Besides, Rafia (Khagrachari School) got a special nomination. From the 'U-10 (boys) Category' Rafiyan (Mirpur Cantonment School), '10-15 Years Category' Nijhum (Bhashantek School) and '15-18 Years Category' Saikat (Bhashantek School) won the champion trophy.

Engr Md Mozammel Hossain, Managing Director of Summit Power Limited, Brigadier General G M Quamrul Islam SPP (R), Secretary General of the federation, Executive Members of the federation,  current & ex-squash players and guardians were also present at prize giving ceremony.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Co-founders of WeGro, Md Mahmudur Rahman and Md Alvi Rahman, always wanted to pursue a venture that could have a massive impact. PHOTO: NOOR-A-ALAM

WeGro: A better way to provide credit support to farmers

17h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Why do we love to litter so much?

15h | Panorama
An autistic child playing “doctor” to her mother. Photo: Rehnuma Tasnim Sheefa

Written with lights

1d | Features
Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

Nothing but FB. Why Bangladeshis never took to Twitter, Threads and the like

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

Ukraine claims credit for attack on bridge

6h | TBS World
Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

Talks on Caretaker Govt begins

8h | TBS World
What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

What will happen when Russia exit from grain deal?

10h | TBS World
WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

WeGro offers Profit Share based Investment Opportunity in agriculture

12h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Shafiqul Alam.
Thoughts

Fossil fuel subsidy removal imperative

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

5
Photo:Collected
Sports

Misinformation leads to controversy over Shakib's fitness test results

6
File Photo.
Transport

BRTC driver suspended, depot manager served notice over carrying extra passengers