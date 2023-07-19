Bangabandhu Summit Squash Tournament curtain falls

The curtain of The 'Bangabandhu Summit Squash Tournament 2023' has fallen today (Tuesday) with the grand prize-giving ceremony at Army Squash Complex.

The President of Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation and Presidium Member of Bangladesh Awami League Lt Col (Retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan MP was present there as the chief guest. While Latif Khan, Vice Chairman of Summit Group also present at the ceremony as the special guest, reads a press release.

Earlier, the final round of the tournament started last Friday (14 July) morning at Army Squash Complex. A number of 175 players from Gopalganj, Khagrachari, Chattogram, BKSP, Sylhet, Cumilla and 20 clubs & institutions have participated in the Regional Round from 1st July to 10th. A total of 70 winners of the Regional Round have participated for the final round in 9 groups.

President of Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation, Lt Col (Retd) Muhammad Faruk Khan MP and Presidium Member, Bangladesh Awami League said, "By following a specific plan for the last three years, we have set a certain quality of Squash game. If we can continue this, we believe that we will also perform better on the international stage."

Vice Chairman of Summit Group Latif Khan said, "You (Bangladesh Squash Rackets Federation) are continuing relentless hard work to promote, spread and popularize Squash in Bangladesh. Today's successful event is the result of your effort. I am very honored to be a part of this tournament through Summit Group's Corporate Social Responsibility."

After a tremendous fight, Shahadat (Bangladesh Army) became the champion from 'Open (male) Category' and Dipak (University of Dhaka) became the champion of the "Open (coach) Category". From the age groups, Runa Islam (Kalshi School) became the champion of 'U-12 Category' and Chandni (Uttara School) became the champion of 'U-20 Category'. Besides, Rafia (Khagrachari School) got a special nomination. From the 'U-10 (boys) Category' Rafiyan (Mirpur Cantonment School), '10-15 Years Category' Nijhum (Bhashantek School) and '15-18 Years Category' Saikat (Bhashantek School) won the champion trophy.

Engr Md Mozammel Hossain, Managing Director of Summit Power Limited, Brigadier General G M Quamrul Islam SPP (R), Secretary General of the federation, Executive Members of the federation, current & ex-squash players and guardians were also present at prize giving ceremony.