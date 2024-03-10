Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University holds orientation programme for undergraduate students

The only maritime specialized public university of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) organized Orientation Program for the newly enrolled students of 7th batch of BSc in Naval Architecture and Offshore Engineering (NAOE), 8th Batch of BSc in Oceanography, 6th batch of both BBA in Port Management & Logistics and LLB in Maritime Law and 5th batch of BSc in Marine Fisheries.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa graced the occasion as the Chief Guest, reads a press release.

Registrar of the university, Commodore Md Monir Uddin Mollick delivered the welcome address. Treasurer, Deans, Faculty members, Officers, Staffs and Students attended the program. Mentionable, the parents of the newly enrolled students also attended the program and expressed their utmost satisfaction on overall management and quality of education of BSMRMU.

At the beginning of the program, the students were given warm welcome to BSMRMU for joining this specialized university. Along with screening of a documentary on BSMRMU, the students were provided briefing on the university's rules-regulations, security, examination regulations and financial issues of the university.