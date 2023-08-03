Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University holds freshers’ orientation programme

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Maritime University (BSMRMU) organised orientation programme for the newly enrolled students.

The 6th batch students of BSc in Naval Architecture and Offshore Engineering (NAOE), 7th batch of BSc in Oceanography, 5th batch of both BBA in Port Management & Logistics and LLB in Maritime Law and 4th batch of Marine Fisheries have been accorded reception, reads a press release.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Rear Admiral Mohammad Musa graced the occasion as the chief guest. Registrar of the university, Commodore Sheikh Firoz Ahmed delivered the welcome address. Treasurer, Deans, Faculty members, Officers, Staffs and Students attended the programme.

The parents of the newly enrolled students also attended the programme and expressed their utmost satisfaction on overall management and quality of education of BSMRMU.

At the beginning of the programme, the students were given warm welcome to BSMRMU for joining this specialised university. Along with screening of a documentary on BSMRMU, the students were provided briefing on the university's rules-regulations, security, examination regulations and financial issues of the university.

