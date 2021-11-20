Bangabandhu Rail Bridge to be built with Bashundhara Cement

TBS Report
20 November, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 20 November, 2021, 05:23 pm

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Rail Bridge, largest dedicated rail bridge in the country, will be constructed using Bashundhara Cement.

Regarding the development, Bashundhara Cement signed up an agreement with Japanese joint venture of Ishikawajima-Harima Heavy Industries Company and Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co (IHI-SMCC) on Thursday, said a press release.

IHI-SMCC joint venture's Project Manager Shinji Kaifuku and Bashundhara Group cement sector's Chief Marketing Officer Khandaker Kingshuk Hossain signed the agreement.

The Japanese JV company selects Bashundhara Cement for the rail bridge project considering manufacturing process with Vertical Roller Mill (VRM) technology, factory operations, production capacity and quality of the market leading brand.

The JV's Deputy Project Manager Yassuyoshi Watanabe, Quality Check Head Tanzil Ahmed Apon, BIDL Dredging Chief Executive Officer Commodore M Khurshid Malik, Head of Finance Nure Alam Siddique and Assistant General manager Lutful Hoque Khosru were present on the occasion.
 

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Rail Bridge / Bashundhara Cement

