Bangabandhu Lalitkala Academy organises a discussion on 'Mrityunjaee Bangabandhu'

On the occasion of National Mourning Day and the martyrdom anniversary of the Greatest Bangali of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; Bangabandhu Lalitkala Academy organised a discussion titled "Mrityunjaee Bangabandhu" at Tofazzal Hossain Manik Miah Hall, National Press Club on 27 August.

e Minister of Home Affairs of Bangladesh Government Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal MP was present at the meeting as chief guest, said a press release.

Former Information Advisor of the Prime Minister and The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University Professor Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique, President of National Press Club Farida Yasmin and Principal of Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital Professor Dr Md. Ruhul Amin attended the meeting as special guest.

Former IGP and President of Bangabandhu Lalitkala Academy AKM Shahidul Haque presided over the meeting. Md. Zahid Hossain, founder General Secretary of Bangabandhu Lalitkala Academy conducted the meeting and delivered welcome address. Joint Secretary of Bangabandhu Lalitkala Academy Mejba Uddin Ahmed was also present at the meeting