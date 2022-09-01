Bangabandhu Lalitkala Academy organises a discussion on 'Mrityunjaee Bangabandhu'

Corporates

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 02:45 pm

Bangabandhu Lalitkala Academy organises a discussion on 'Mrityunjaee Bangabandhu'

TBS Report
01 September, 2022, 02:40 pm
Last modified: 01 September, 2022, 02:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

On the occasion of National Mourning Day and the martyrdom anniversary of the Greatest Bangali of all time, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman; Bangabandhu Lalitkala Academy organised a discussion titled "Mrityunjaee Bangabandhu" at Tofazzal Hossain Manik Miah Hall, National Press Club on 27 August.

e Minister of Home Affairs of Bangladesh Government Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal MP was present at the meeting as chief guest, said a press release. 

Former Information Advisor of the Prime Minister and The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, former Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University Professor Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique, President of National Press Club Farida Yasmin and Principal of Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital Professor Dr Md. Ruhul Amin attended the meeting as special guest.

Former IGP and President of Bangabandhu Lalitkala Academy AKM Shahidul Haque presided over the meeting. Md. Zahid Hossain, founder General Secretary of Bangabandhu Lalitkala Academy conducted the meeting and delivered welcome address. Joint Secretary of Bangabandhu Lalitkala Academy Mejba Uddin Ahmed was also present at the meeting

Mrityunjaee Bangabandhu / Bangabandhu Lalitkala Academy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Ideabuzz roadshow at the North South University. Photo: Courtesy

Ideabuzz Championship: Where the next gen comes up with climate-smart growth solutions

1h | Pursuit
Mehzeb Chowdhury with ‘Parasite’ director Bong Joon Ho (middle) and actor Song Kang-ho (right) at the Bafta Awards 2020. PHOTO: COURTESY

He modernised crime scene investigation, making movies and music along the way

3h | Pursuit
Outgoing Resident Representative of UNDP Bangladesh Sudipto Mukerjee. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'I see this as my exit interview, so let me tell you…': Outgoing UNDP Resident Representative Bangladesh

4h | Interviews
The Mitsubishi Outlander is a spacious car, a seven seater to be exact. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Mitsubishi Outlander: Comfy and Commodious 

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

1h | Videos
Photo: TBS

A slow death for Nitaiganj flour mills

3h | Videos
Sunglasse will transform the word of mouth into writing

Sunglasse will transform the word of mouth into writing

4h | Videos
What will be the impact of China's heat and power crisis in the world?

What will be the impact of China's heat and power crisis in the world?

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

3
Fuchka Bahar
Food

Bangladesh's Fuchka listed among best street foods of Asia

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
Police seize illegal battery-powered rickshaws and dump them at a corner on Tongi Bazar Road after a ban was imposed on the movements of such unsafe three-wheelers. The photo was taken on Saturday. PHOTO: RAJIB DHAR
Transport

Gazipur-Chandra traffic horror now an easy ride

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries