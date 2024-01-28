Bangabandhu Lalitkala Academy distributes blankets among cold-hit people

Bangabandhu Lalitkala Academy arranged a blanket distribution programme on 26 January at Shekherjayga, Ward # 75, Khilgaon, Dhaka.

The former Vice-chancellor of Dhaka University Dr AAMS Arefin Siddique distributed the blankets among the cold stricken people as the chief guest of the programme, reads a press release.

Founder General Secretary of the organisation Md Zahid Hossain, Joint Secretary Mejba Uddin Ahmed and local dignitaries were present at the moment.

Arefin Siddique called upon the wealthy people of the society to come forward to help the needy of the society.

He thanked Bangabandhu Lalitkala Academy for taking such voluntary initiatives and expressed his hope that various voluntary organisations would take a greater role for the marginal people of the society.