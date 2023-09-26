Bangabandhu Lalitkala Academy congrats new DMP Commissioner Habibur Rahman

Bangabandhu Lalitkala Academy extended its congratulations to new Dhaka Metropolitan Police Commissioner Habibur Rahman.

Habibur Rahman, also the head of Bangladesh Tourist Police, was felicitated by Bangabandhu Lalitkala Academy's General Secretary Md Zahid Hossain and Joint Secretary Mejba Uddin Ahmed, reads a press release.

Habibur Rahman has successfully served in several important positions in Bangladesh Police. He has been awarded with the Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM) twice and the President Police Medal (PPM) twice in recognition of his professional excellence.

Apart from the Bede community, he has also taken various initiatives to rehabilitate sex workers and transgenders of Daulatdia, Rajbari.

He is the Founder President of 'Bangladesh Police Liberation War Museum', Rajarbagh Police Lines, Dhaka. Sports fan Rahman is the General Secretary of Bangladesh Kabaddi Federation.