Bangabandhu Inter University Sports prize money disbursed through bKash

Photo: Courtesy

Bangabandhu Inter University Sports Championship winners received their prize money through digital payment.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presented the memento of the prize money given through bKash, medals and trophies among the winners at the closing ceremony held at city's Army Stadium recently, said a press release.

Around 7,000 athletes from 125 universities participated in the competition at 13 venues across the country, organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports. The prize money of the competition was digitally distributed, for the first time, to the winners' bKash account. bKash was the digital payment partner of this month-long event.

At the closing ceremony, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, "Now children are blossoming through nationwide inter-school, inter-college and inter-university sports competitions."

"Our boys and girls will sprout further through competitions and make more progress in sports on the world stage," she added.

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP and Youth and Sports secretary Mesbah Uddin were present on the occasion.

Under the theme of "Bangabandhu's Sonar Desh, Tarunner Bangladesh", the third edition of the Bangabandhu Inter University Sports Championship was held in 12 sports events including football, cricket, swimming, athletics, table tennis, basketball, volleyball, handball, cycling, chess, kabaddi and badminton, in both male and female categories. Gold, silver, and bronze medals were awarded to the first three winners in each event of the tournament.