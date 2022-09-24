Bangabandhu Inter University Sports championship winners receive award money through bKash

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 09:16 pm

Bangabandhu Inter University Sports championship winners receive award money through bKash

TBS Report
24 September, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 24 September, 2022, 09:16 pm
Bangabandhu Inter University Sports championship winners receive award money through bKash

Winners of the Bangabandhu Inter University Sports Championship, organised by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, are receiving their award money through bKash. 

Around 7,000 athletes from 125 universities are participating in this competition at 13 venues across the country, reads a press release.

bKash is the digital payment partner for this month-long event that started on 9 September.

Under the theme of "Bangabandhu's Sonar Desh, Tarunner Bangladesh", 3rd edition of the Bangabandhu Inter University Sports Championship is taking place with the participation of the country's public and private university students.

Planning Minister M A Mannan inaugurated the event as the chief guest. 

State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russel, also the chairman of the organising committee of the competition; Bangabandhu Inter University Sports Championship Vice President Nahim Razzaq, and Youth and Sports Secretary Mesbah Uddin were present as special guests.

The championship is ongoing in 12 events including football, cricket, swimming, athletics, table tennis, basketball, volleyball, handball, cycling, chess, kabaddi and badminton, in both male and female categories. Gold, silver, and bronze medals will be awarded to the first three winners in each event of the tournament. The university with the highest number of medals will get the champion trophy.

