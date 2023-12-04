Bangabandhu Digital University team going to Thailand to participate in Robotics for Climate Change Competition

"Team Robo Pulse" of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University is going to Thailand to participate in the World Final Round of Robotics for Climate Change Competition.

In the "Robotics for Climate Change" competition organised by Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University (BDU), Bangladesh's IoT and Robotics Engineering Department students Md Taslim Arif, Maruf Hasan, Abu Saleh Muhammad Musa and Abdullah Al Mamun of Team Robo Pulse is going to Bangkok, Thailand, to participate in the World Final Round.

Team Robo Pulse's project "Climate Care: Supporting Communities in Climate Crisis with Water Management" jointly became the champion from Bangladesh along with the BUET team and was honored to be among the 10 teams from Region-10 (Asia Pacific).

The final round of the competition will be held on 9 and 10 December at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok, Thailand.

BDU "Team Robo Pulse" has invented an artificial intelligence robot for this competition that can detect and remove environmental pollutants from any water body and give necessary advice to maintain the balance of various elements in the water.

Bangladesh's top electronics manufacturer Walton along with IEEE is sponsoring "Team Robo Pulse" to travel to Thailand to participate in the competition.