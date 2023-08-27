Bangabandhu Digital University students key players in implementation of Smart Bangladesh: Vice chancellor

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University (BDU) Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Muhammad Mahfuzul Islam said the key players in the implementation of 'Smart Bangladesh' are the students of BDU.

The students of this university will lead the implementation of Smart Bangladesh through the discovery of new technologies, he said.

He made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the orientation ceremony of the 2022-23 academic year students admitted to the first year Bachelor (Honours) class in the Internet of Things and Robotics Engineering Department and Educational Technology Department at BDU in Gazipur on Sunday (27 August), reads a press release.

At the event, the students were given an introduction to the university and their departments as well as informed about the regulations.