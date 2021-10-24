Bangababa signs business deal with Paperfly

The popular e-commerce platform Bangababa Delivery Company has recently signed a business agreement with Paperfly with a view to making the customer service more dynamic.

The agreement was signed at the Head Office of Bangababa at Dahmashi Center of Banani in the capital on Thursday, reads a press release.

Bangababa E-Commerce Chief Operating Officer Ruksana Qadir, Head of E-Commerce Ahmed Fazle Sobhani Robin and Paperfly's GM (Sales & Key Accounts) Sajjadul Islam Fahmi, Assistant Manager (Sales & Key Accounts) were present at the event.

Signing the deal, Ruksana Qadir said Bangababa wants to go ahead with the goal of gaining the trust of customers against the traditional competition in the e-commerce sector. "This agreement is a continuation of the effort," she said.

As a result of this agreement, customers will now be able to get the product ordered from Bangababa delivered on Paperfly as soon as possible.