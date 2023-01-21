Bajaj Pulsar N160 rolled out in Bangladesh

Pulsar introduced the Bajaj Pulsar N160, the very first 160cc motorcycle in Bangladesh with dual-channel ABS, LED Projector Headlamp and Underbelly Exhaust which is the first in the 160cc segment in Bangladesh.

Matiur Rahman, Chairman and Managing Director of Uttara Motors Ltd, unveiled the new Pulsar N160 at a launching event with Nayeemur Rahman, Head of Business Planning, Dileep Banerjee, CEO and Sameer Mardikar, Divisional Manager – South Asia, International Business, Bajaj Auto, in attendance.

Speaking about the launch of Pulsar N160, Matiur Rahman said, "The demand for high-end motorcycles is rapidly increasing in Bangladesh, as the customers get the best in technology and performance from premium bikes. Uttara Motors offers a varied collection of Bajaj motorcycles in Bangladesh, but the Pulsar N160 will cater to a growing segment of customers who seek the versatility and performance of a sports bike but want to stay in the cc limit."

The twin-channel ABS feature comes into action ensuring wheels do not lock or subsequently skid on any surface. Front Suspension with 37 mm Telescopic front forks that ensure great handling and agility. Pulsar N160 makes you feel the power with the all-New Refined Engine with category-first patented DTS-i technology engine, that provides 16 PS (11.7 kW) Power, and 14.65 Nm Torque, according to the release.

The model also features a 37mm front suspension and 300mm Disc Brake.

The Bajaj Pulsar N160 is available in Brooklyn Black color only throughout all the dealer points of Uttara Motors Limited.