Bajaj gifts Pulsar N-250cc motorcycle to home minister

13 September, 2023, 05:30 pm
Matiur Rahman, chairman and managing director of Uttara Motors, presented a Bajaj Pulsar N-250 cc motorcycle to the home minister.

Photo: Courtesy
A meeting was held at the Ministry of Home Affairs, in the presence of various high-ranking officials of the government under the chairmanship of the Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Tuesday (12 September). 

In the meeting, 350 cc motorcycles were allowed to ply on the Bangladesh road.

Matiur Rahman, chairman and managing director of Uttara Motors, gifts a Bajaj Pulsar N-250 cc motorcycle to the home minister.

It was earlier promised by the chairman of Uttara Motors Ltd.

"We shall bring the higher cc Bajaj Pulsar N-250 motorcycle next couple of months."

This new release of 350cc motorbike will fulfil the long-standing expectations of Bajaj Pulsar motorcycle customers.

Bajaj is the first company in Bangladesh to launch higher capacity Bajaj Pulsar N-250 cc motorcycle from 165 cc motorcycle and will introduce gradually more higher cc motorcycles in future. This will be a milestone in the motorcycle industry in Bangladesh. 

Higher cc Bajaj Pulsar N250 motorcycle is the latest model and its safety system is also very advanced, it also has very little risk of accidents.

