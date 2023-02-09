Bajaj Auto India president Grihapathy due in Dhaka 10 Feb

09 February, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 09 February, 2023, 05:33 pm

Bajaj Auto India president Grihapathy due in Dhaka 10 Feb

K S Grihapathy, president of International Business of Bajaj Auto Limited, India will arrive in Dhaka on Friday (10 February) on a 3-day visit. 

During his visit, Grihapathy will have an extensive discussion on bilateral interest between Bajaj and Uttara Motors Ltd, the sole distributor and manufacturer of Bajaj Motorcycle in Bangladesh, reads a press release. 

The visit is very important in the context of Bangladesh government's Industrialization Friendly Policy for the development of the country. Discussion for Bajaj's new product manufacturing and expansion of sales and marketing in Bangladesh will take place during his visit.

Bajaj holds the highest market share in Bangladesh's motorcycle industry and relishes customer confidence because of the extensive, effective and strong service network of Uttara Motors Ltd throughout the country.

