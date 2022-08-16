Baira observes National Mourning Day

Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (Baira) held a discussion and prayer session marking the National Mourning Day and martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Monday.

Commerce ministry Joint Secretary and Baira Executive Md Daudul Islam presided over the programme held at the Baira Bhaban in Eskaton, reads a press release.

The speakers at the discussion spoke on Bangabandhu's contribution and sacrifice for the nation and the country.

Leaders and officials of the trade body also attended the event.

