Baira Life Insurance Company Limited to use Teletalk's digital corporate services

Corporates

Press Release
14 December, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 02:48 pm

Baira Life Insurance Company Limited to use Teletalk's digital corporate services

Press Release
14 December, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 14 December, 2023, 02:48 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A Corporate Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Baira Life Insurance Company Limited and Teletalk Bangladesh Limited, the only state-owned mobile network operator in Bangladesh. 

In terms of the agreement, Teletalk Bangladesh Limited will provide various digital corporate services including voice and internet services to Baira Life Insurance Company Limited at an affordable price. 

Md. on behalf of Bayra Life Insurance Company Limited at the contract signing ceremony. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Jahangir Alam, chief executive officer (CC) and on behalf of Teletalk Bangladesh Limited. Saifur Rahman Khan, additional general manager signed the agreement. 

Also, senior officials of both organisations were present at the signing ceremony.

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Julius Caesar: 70 years of a celluloid Shakespearean story that transcends time

Julius Caesar: 70 years of a celluloid Shakespearean story that transcends time

1h | Features
How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

How can some people's wealth grow over 100 times?

7h | Panorama
The consortium organises various teaching programs for junior doctors to stimulate lateral thinking. Photo: Courtesy

Planetary Health Academia: Border is not a barrier for these Bangladeshi-origin physicians

7h | Panorama
Photo: YRF Entertainment

The Railway Men: Tales from a tragedy about individuals thwarting a catastrophe  

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

“Banking sector won't change even after elections”

“Banking sector won't change even after elections”

2h | Others
Netflix Users spent 812mn hours watching The Night Agent

Netflix Users spent 812mn hours watching The Night Agent

17h | TBS Entertainment
ICC unhappy with Mirpur’s wicket

ICC unhappy with Mirpur’s wicket

18h | TBS SPORTS
CP-2 terminal will increase greenhouse emissions by 20 times

CP-2 terminal will increase greenhouse emissions by 20 times

20h | TBS World