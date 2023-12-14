Baira Life Insurance Company Limited to use Teletalk's digital corporate services

A Corporate Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Baira Life Insurance Company Limited and Teletalk Bangladesh Limited, the only state-owned mobile network operator in Bangladesh.

In terms of the agreement, Teletalk Bangladesh Limited will provide various digital corporate services including voice and internet services to Baira Life Insurance Company Limited at an affordable price.

Md. on behalf of Bayra Life Insurance Company Limited at the contract signing ceremony.

Jahangir Alam, chief executive officer (CC) and on behalf of Teletalk Bangladesh Limited. Saifur Rahman Khan, additional general manager signed the agreement.

Also, senior officials of both organisations were present at the signing ceremony.