BAF HQ unit won the small arms firing contest

Corporates

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 07:47 pm

Related News

BAF HQ unit won the small arms firing contest

TBS Report
03 February, 2022, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 03 February, 2022, 07:47 pm
Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

The Bangladesh Air Force Headquarter (unit) won the Bangladesh Air Force Inter-Base Small Arms Firing Contest scoring 810 points and the BAF Base Zahurul Haque became the runner up with 757 points.

The two-day firing contest was inaugurated on 2 February at Paharkanchanpur BAF base in Tangail. Air Commodore Rusad Deen Saad launched the event where seven teams of the BAF took part. 

Leader of BAF Headquarters (Unit) Sqdrn Leader Rajib Ahmed Chowdhury became the best shooter scoring 138 points in shikkha rifle firing while 117 points in pistol firing.     

The assistant BAF chief (maintenance) Air Vice Marshal Sade Uddin Ahmed, BSP, BUP, NDC was present as the chief guest and distributed awards among the winners.

 

BAF / Firing Contest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ford’s electric truck can power a home for three days

Ford’s electric truck can power a home for three days

3h | Wheels
Illustration: TBS

Teachers’ failure to adapt to online classes led to unattractive modules

9h | Panorama
Illustration: Asifur Rahman

5 ways to deal with unprofessionalism in the workplace

9h | Pursuit
Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

Ghulam Sumdany Don: People need to not give up easily

10h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

Four firms get nod to invest abroad

4h | Videos
WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

WHO warns of huge volumes of COVID-19 hospital waste

4h | Videos
Robot writes calligraphy to celebrate Lunar New Year

Robot writes calligraphy to celebrate Lunar New Year

5h | Videos
Four astronauts start expedition to Mars

Four astronauts start expedition to Mars

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Christabel Randolph. Photo: Collected
Interviews

'Here to craft our growth story with Bangladesh'

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Pakistan’s textile exports to surge as Bangladesh, India lag behind 

3
Picture: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin/TBS
Supplement

Chattogram becoming a business hub of South Asia

4
Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb
Economy

Faster, cheaper export to Europe from Feb

5
Still, Dhaka can be made livable
Supplement

Still, Dhaka can be made livable

6
Picture: TBS/SAP
Supplement

The tale of metro rail: A challenging project to transform Dhaka into a modern city