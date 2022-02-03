BAF HQ unit won the small arms firing contest

The Bangladesh Air Force Headquarter (unit) won the Bangladesh Air Force Inter-Base Small Arms Firing Contest scoring 810 points and the BAF Base Zahurul Haque became the runner up with 757 points.

The two-day firing contest was inaugurated on 2 February at Paharkanchanpur BAF base in Tangail. Air Commodore Rusad Deen Saad launched the event where seven teams of the BAF took part.

Leader of BAF Headquarters (Unit) Sqdrn Leader Rajib Ahmed Chowdhury became the best shooter scoring 138 points in shikkha rifle firing while 117 points in pistol firing.

The assistant BAF chief (maintenance) Air Vice Marshal Sade Uddin Ahmed, BSP, BUP, NDC was present as the chief guest and distributed awards among the winners.