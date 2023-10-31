BADC's safe vegetable, fruit and flower production scheme approved by Ekne

31 October, 2023, 03:35 pm
31 October, 2023

The proposed project for implementation through Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) titled "Safe Vegetable, Fruit and Flower Production through Water Efficient Irrigation Technology and Construction of Polished Shades" was approved on 31 October, 2023 at the ECNEC meeting chaired by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. 

The total cost of the project to be implemented in 45 upazilas of 21 districts in 06 divisions of the country is about Tk202 crore, reads a press release. 

The duration of the project is from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2028. If the activities of the project are implemented, it will be possible to produce about 24204.55 million tonnes of food crops and various species of safe non-toxic flowers, fruits, and vegetables annually through modern irrigation technology and construction of polished sheds. 

Project Focal Point Officer Executive Engineer Md. Mahabub Alam said that it will be possible to export safe and poison-free flowers, fruits, and vegetables produced through this project to various countries, which will help commercialize the country's agricultural system and earn foreign exchange. Minister of Agriculture Dr. Md. Under the direction of Abdur Razzaq MP, Chairman (Grade-1) Abdullah Sajjad NDC has been instrumental in the approval process of the project.

 

