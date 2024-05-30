BADC holds workshop on 4th Industrial Revolution

The Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation today (29 May) held a workshop on the 4th Industrial Revolution at the organisation's head office.

Officials from various wings of the BADC participated in the training in the workshop organised by the Recruitment and Welfare Department.

Speaking as the chief guest at the workshop, BADC Chairman (Grade-1) Abdullah Sajjad said. "Adapting to technology is a long-term process, but we should not be sitting still."

"With the passage of time, there is a need to further advance agriculture. In this regard, BADC has to take more effective coordinated initiatives in line with the framework adopted by the government."