BADC holds seminar on minor irrigation survey

A seminar on the assessment of the effectiveness of constructed or to be constructed rubber dams in Bangladesh and Minor Irrigation survey 2023-24 was held on Wednesday (3 July).

The workshop was held at the Seminar Hall of Irrigation Building under the initiative of Micro Irrigation Wing of Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC), reads a press release.

BADC Chairman (Grade-1) Abdullah Sajjad NDC was present as the chief guest in the seminar.

The seminar was attended by the representatives of Ministry of Agriculture, various organisations, BADC's pro-technical staff and other officials.

Addressing as the chief guest, BADC Chairman said that the corporation is working tirelessly as per the outline and plan adopted by the government.

Among the wings of BADC, the Micro Irrigation Wing plays a crucial role in expanding irrigation facilities and enhancing irrigation management, thereby contributing to the increased cultivation of arable land, he added.

