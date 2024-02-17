BADC High School organises 40th annual sports day

17 February, 2024, 02:55 pm
BADC High School organises 40th annual sports day

Photo: Courtesy
BADC High School celebrated its 40th Annual Sports, Cultural, and Award Distribution Ceremony today in a grand event held at the BADC Staff Quarters Field in Mirpur.

The event commenced with the BADC Chairman Mr Abdullah Sajjad NDC symbolically releasing balloons to inaugurate the day's activities, reads a press release.

Presided over by K M Mamun Uzzaman, the secretary of BADC and the president of school management committee, the event saw the participation of a wide array of guests and dignitaries. 

Md Osman Bhuiyan, member director (Finance) of BADC, graced the event as a special guest.

The opening ceremony was attended by members of the school management committee, BADC officers from various departments, BADC CBA leaders, Welfare Association members, as well as the school's teaching staff. 

Parents, students, and residential staff also joined in the festivities, creating a vibrant community atmosphere.

In his keynote address, the BADC Chairman underscored the unparalleled importance of sports in fostering good character, physical health, and mental development. 

He encouraged students to balance their academic pursuits with active participation in sports, highlighting the role of athletics in nation-building.

The day-long event kicked off at 8am and was packed with a series of sports competitions, cultural performances, and an award distribution ceremony, bringing the 40th Annual Sports Day to a memorable close.
 

