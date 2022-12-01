BADC completed basic training of newly recruited 9th grade officers

The 11th basic training programme was successfully completed on 29 November with the aim of improving the professional skills of 38 newly appointed officers in Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC).

On this occasion, the closing and certificate distribution ceremony was organised at the seed laboratory located in Gabtali, Dhaka on 30 November, reads a press release.

BADC Chairman (Grade-1) AFM Hayatullah attended the closing ceremony and certificate distribution programme as president.

Md Kabriul Izdani Khan, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Transport, representatives of various ministries/departments and senior officials were present in the event.

This training programme started on 12 October 2022.