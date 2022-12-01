BADC completed basic training of newly recruited 9th grade officers

Corporates

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 04:48 pm

Related News

BADC completed basic training of newly recruited 9th grade officers

TBS Report
01 December, 2022, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 04:48 pm
BADC completed basic training of newly recruited 9th grade officers

The 11th basic training programme was successfully completed on 29 November with the aim of improving the professional skills of 38 newly appointed officers in Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC).

On this occasion, the closing and certificate distribution ceremony was organised at the seed laboratory located in Gabtali, Dhaka on 30 November, reads a press release. 

BADC Chairman (Grade-1) AFM Hayatullah attended the closing ceremony and certificate distribution programme as president. 

Md Kabriul Izdani Khan, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Transport, representatives of various ministries/departments and senior officials were present in the event.

This training programme started on 12 October 2022.

Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Laboni Khatun and Dr Munjur-E-Moula Sketch: TBS

We should embrace the circular economy before it's too late

5h | Thoughts
Illustration: TBS

AIUB is committed to provide an enriching undergraduate and graduate experience: VC Dr Carmen Z. Lamagna

5h | Panorama
On one side of the cafe is a super shop where a customer can find all things affordable. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Honest Cafe: Where the customers also share the profit

7h | Panorama
The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

17h | Videos
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

18h | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

18h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending