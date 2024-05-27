BADC chair inspects Jashore area activities

Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation chairman Abdullah Sazzad on Saturday (25 May) inspected its Jashore area activities.

He also participated in a dealer training workshop organised by Jashore Fertiliser Region, said a press release.

He said under the supervision of the agriculture ministry, the BADC was effectively carrying out the task of supplying quality non-urea fertilisers to the farmers at the price decided by the government.

He also said that during the tenure of the current government, no shortage of non-urea fertilisers had been observed anywhere in the country.

He advised the fertiliser dealers to be more sincere in selling fertilisers to the farmers at the government fixed price and without any harassment to the farmers.

