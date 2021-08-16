Backdoor inks deal with Modhumoti bank to provide digital system security

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Modhumoti Bank and Backdoor Private Ltd signed an agreement on Monday for securing the bank's network and digital transactions.

Managing Director and CEO of Modhumoti Bank Md Shafiul Azam and Managing Director of Backdoor Private Ltd Tanvir Hassan Zoha inked the deal on behalf of their companies at the bank's head office in Gulshan, said a Modhumoti Bank press release. 

Board of Director of Modhumoti Bank A Mannan Khan, Sponsor Director Rafiur Rahman Khan, DMD Shahnawaj Chowdhury and Backdoor's Business Development Director Nurfath Mahbuba Rinha were also present at the signing ceremony.

Under this agreement, Backdoor, a digital security firm, will monitor the bank's network 24/7 and detect all types of threats and recommend necessary measures in a bid to prevent potential threats or hacking.

The digital security firm will provide real-time notification about anyone who tries to compromise the digital security systems of the bank, what kind of attempts are coming up from which destinations, which are the real security alerts and how they are being dealt with by Backdoor's security analysts, the release said. 

In this regard, Managing Director of Backdoor Private Ltd Tanvir Hassan Zoha said, "Banking systems need to be protected from the ever-increasing known and unknown threats. None can afford to leave the system unprotected simply because of not having technology like SOC or shortage of experienced analysts."

According to the release, Modhumoti Bank signed the deal as per the instruction of the Bangladesh Bank to establish a Security Operation Centre (SOC) at every bank. The instruction came after the heist of $81 million from the central bank in 2016.

