Babisas Award for past 3 years announced

Babisas award for the last three years was announced on 22 January.

An award giving ceremony was held at KIB auditorium in the capital on Saturday, reads a press release.

Kamruzzaman Milu received the Best Journalist 2020 award in film reporting category.

He received the award from Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim and renowned singer Momtaz. Nagorik Dhaka President M Nayeem Hossain was present there among others.

The award is offered to recognise outstanding performance in film, drama, music, dance, advertisement and journalism.

