B2B, Youth Career Institute sign MoU for youth dev programme in Bangladesh

The Youth Career Institute and Bridge 2 Bangladesh (B2B) have recently signed an MoU for youth development in Bangladesh.

B2B Vice Chairman Sajedul Chowdhury Shaun and Youth Career Institute Executive Director Shamima Binte Zalil of signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

With this agreement, B2B will assist the Youth Career Institute in terms of collaboration and cooperation between parties to extend their facilities, infrastructure, and communication facilities to each other to attain the mutual goal of skill development and to provide career opportunities for the youth in Bangladesh.

Youth Career General Secretary Institute Arifin Dipu was present during the signing ceremony while B2B Chairman Azadul Haq attended virtually.

This initiative will be a milestone for youth's career development to share knowledge and expertise to assist each other, added the release.