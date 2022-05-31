B2B is an important sector that delivers complete solutions for a sustainable economic infrastructure

Related News

B2B is an important sector that delivers complete solutions for a sustainable economic infrastructure

B2B is an important sector that delivers complete solutions for a sustainable economic infrastructure in any country. As a business model, B2B is one that facilitates the trade between business organizations in order to supply and meet demands in large quantities.

LG Electronics, a Korean electronics company recognized globally as an electronics giant, has been working to establish the B2B sector in Bangladesh. I have been working as the Head of Corporate Branding in LG Electronics in Bangladesh, and have been handling B2B services during my tenure.

Ever since the Hon'ble Prime Minister declared her vision of a Digital Bangladesh in 2008, there has been a growing need for the large-scale expansion and optimization of technology. This is the exact demand that B2B meets. Since 2012, LG Electronics in Bangladesh has been operating in the B2B sector, recording exponential growth.    

I first joined as an employee in LG Korea shortly after my graduation. While working there, I was able to gain some insights that helped me topave the path for new business solutions in Bangladesh. I studied the electronics market while learning machinery imports, set up processes, pre-production, mass production, SKD-CKD businesses, and more. As I was closely working with several departments there, I observed that South Korea's expertise in electronics is driven by their extensive manufacturing and management procedures for electronic devices. The same thing is possible in Bangladesh, as we can harness our potential through our main capital of human resources.

We have completed several B2B projects in LG Electronics. Among our latest B2B projects, one is currently underway in Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Terminal – 3. We also recently completed the installation of LG LED display boards in the Bangabandhu Military Museum. A few months ago, we signed an Agrometeorology project with the Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE), which is designed to have a long-standing impact on the growth of the agricultural sector of Bangladesh.
However, there will be obstacles. While establishing LG's B2B model in Bangladesh, one obstacle I had to overcome is the lack of expertise from local partners when it comes to the distribution of these services. In order to overcome this problem, we at LG Electronics employed technical training sessions with LG systems, in order to build the capacity of their employees, and pave the path for sustainable development. I believe with adequate training; we can use our human resources to bring about enduring changes in a short period of time. 

It is undeniable that the progress we have made so far was only possible due to the increasingly agile and receptive population of the country. By tying our local capital resource to the developmental needs of the country, we can meet the huge potential of Bangladesh through the execution of innovative B2B projects in the electronics industry.

Mahmudul Hasan is Head of Corporate Branding, LG Electronics 

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article

Sponsored

B2B / LG

